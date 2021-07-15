Jon Ann Fredricks
September 18, 1943-July 6, 2021
MASON CITY-Jon Ann Fredricks, 77, of Mason City, passed away Tuesday, July 6, 2021 at the MercyOne Hospice Inpatient Unit. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 AM Monday, July 19, 2021 at Major Erickson Funeral Home, 111 North Pennsylvania Ave, with the Rev. Kenneth Gehling officiating. Interment will follow in the Elmwood-St. Joseph Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 3 until 5 PM Sunday, July 18, 2021 at the funeral home. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com.
Jon was born September 18, 1943 the daughter of Robert and Ruth (Dailey) Starkey in Charles City, Iowa. She attended Charles City High School and graduated in the Class of 1962. On February 1, 1964 Jon was united in marriage to Arnold E. Fredricks at Holy Family Catholic Church, Mason City. To this union five children were born
Jon's family was very important to her, she enjoyed taking all of her grandchildren on vacation and watching them grow into great people. She also shared her love of baking and cooking with everyone as she fed them her famous fudge, hot chocolate sauce and scotcheroos. Jon was the treasurer of her class reunion, a genealogy buff and would talk politics with anyone who would engage. She tried to see all the politicians that came to town. Jon enjoyed having breakfast with her high school friends and former co-workers. She loved music, especially Elvis and Mac Davis. In her later years she was known to have the tv turned up loud listening to Garth Brooks or Queen.
Those thankful for having shared in her life include her children, Kim Bowman, Maryann Fredricks, Marilyn Fredricks, Patty (Joe) Kothenbeutel, Derek (Micki) Fredricks; grandchildren, Nathan, Mackenzie, Noah, Jessica, Samantha, Stoney, Sebastian, A.J. (Arnold Jeffrey), Kayla, Josh, Angie, Kyler, Addison, Parker, Leshia, Jeb; great-grandchildren, Joey, Paislee, Davina, Jaxsyn, Riley, Emberligh, Mia, Tarra, Wyatt, Barrett, Adalyn; two brothers, Glen (Kathy) Starkey, Jerry (Joann) Starkey; many nieces and nephews
Jon was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Arnold; three siblings, Clyde Sr. Starkey, Janice Ferch and Richard Starkey.Arrangements are with Major Erickson Funeral Home & Crematory, 111 N. Pennsylvania Avenue, Mason City, Iowa 50401, 641-423-0924, www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com.
