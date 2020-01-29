Jolene Marie Springer

September 1, 1947 - January 24, 2020

Hampton – Jolene Marie Springer, 72, of Hampton, passed away Friday, January 24, 2020, at her home.

Funeral services will be 1:30 p.m. Friday, January 31, 2020, at Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St. NE, Mason City. Burial will be at Hampton Cemetery in Hampton.

Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel.

Family suggests memorial contributions to the Humane Society of North Iowa.

Jolene was born September 1, 1947, the daughter of Leonard and Dorothy (Barker) Tatro in Concordia, KS. She married Harold Springer on July 13, 1965, at the Little Brown Church in Nashua, and to that union two sons were born. Harold preceded her in death on August 15, 2013.

Jolene graduated from Mason City High School and later from the Certified Auctioneers Institute in 1984 and Bailie School of Broadcast in 1988. She worked at Winnebago Industries in Forest City and Hampton, was an auctioneer and also sold real estate. Earlier in life, she worked as a meter maid, bartender at the Surf Ballroom in Clear Lake, and was an associate producer of the Craig Morton Show in Denver, CO.