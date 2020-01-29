Jolene Marie Springer
September 1, 1947 - January 24, 2020
Hampton – Jolene Marie Springer, 72, of Hampton, passed away Friday, January 24, 2020, at her home.
Funeral services will be 1:30 p.m. Friday, January 31, 2020, at Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St. NE, Mason City. Burial will be at Hampton Cemetery in Hampton.
Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel.
You have free articles remaining.
Family suggests memorial contributions to the Humane Society of North Iowa.
Jolene was born September 1, 1947, the daughter of Leonard and Dorothy (Barker) Tatro in Concordia, KS. She married Harold Springer on July 13, 1965, at the Little Brown Church in Nashua, and to that union two sons were born. Harold preceded her in death on August 15, 2013.
Jolene graduated from Mason City High School and later from the Certified Auctioneers Institute in 1984 and Bailie School of Broadcast in 1988. She worked at Winnebago Industries in Forest City and Hampton, was an auctioneer and also sold real estate. Earlier in life, she worked as a meter maid, bartender at the Surf Ballroom in Clear Lake, and was an associate producer of the Craig Morton Show in Denver, CO.
Jolene was a member of the Canadian, National and Kansas Auctioneers Associations. She enjoyed knitting, quilting, selling and investing in real estate and loved taking care of animals. Most of all she loved spending time with her family and grandchildren.
Jolene is survived by two sons, Steven and Tim Springer; two grandchildren, Dustin Springer and Andrea (Henry II) Gonzales; three great-grandchildren, Kaeden Crow, Henry “Bubba” Gonzales III and Junior Gonzales IV; two brothers, Jack (Gerda) Tatro and Jim Tatro; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Joyce; and two brothers, John and Jeff.
Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St. NE, Mason City. 641-423-2372. ColonialChapels.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.