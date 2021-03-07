Jolene D. Jacobsen

Jolene was always on the move, staying busy with family and friends alike. She cherished the time spent with her now grown grandbabies and loved visiting them as often as possible, usually bringing pizza along for all! As the years passed she and Raymond welcomed four great grandchildren into the family and her love for them grew daily.

In her free time Jolene enjoying spending time in the great outdoors, she especially loved time spent tending to her garden, fishing, and enjoying nature with her camera in hand. Jolene looked forward to her monthly lunches with friends and was blessed to have maintained many of those friendships from childhood. She enjoyed collecting elephant décor and always had her eye out for the next piece to add to her collection.

Jolene was a faithful member of St. Luke's Lutheran Church where she was baptized and confirmed.