Johnny Joseph Nelson
July 17, 1944 - March 26, 2020
Johnny Joseph Nelson, 75, Atkins, Iowa, formerly of Thompson, passed peacefully March 26, 2020, at his home surrounded by love. Due to state and federal guidance on gatherings due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the family will not be having a public memorial at this time.
Born July 17, 1944, Charles City, Iowa, to parents Francis Irma (Schultz) and William Edward Nelson. Graduated from Immaculate Conception, Class of 1963. Johnny worked at Oliver-White Tractor for 18 years until the plant closed. He then worked at Winnebago Industries, retiring in 2010. Hobbies: archery and black powder hunting (deer and bear), fishing, camping, gardening, preserving his harvest, sewing, painting, cooking, Westerns on TV. Collections: cookbooks, anything camo, flashlights and coats. Johnny's easy smile, teasing and full belly chuckle warmed hearts of all who knew him. When asked his age, his reply was always “21”. Favorite saying: “for a dollar and a half”.
Johnny and Kathy (Hanson) Remington met in 1992, married April 8, 2000, making their home in Thompson. They enjoyed camping, traveling, classic country, gospel and bluegrass music, going out for breakfast, attending grandkids events, visiting friends and family. When people stopped by the house, Johnny quickly went to the kitchen, putting his homemade meals on the table for all to enjoy. In 2018, they moved to Atkins to spend more time with grandchildren, who Grandpa affectionately called his noisemakers.
Declining health with ongoing hospitalizations since October 2019, Johnny made the decision to go home with Hospice care, if Kathy agreed. She did. January 22, Kathy took her sweet husband home, thanking God for peaceful time with Johnny, caring for her Honey in their home was a privilege and honor. Johnny loved their Atkins home, looking out over the corn and bean fields in their backyard, watching for deer, enjoying the rabbits, squirrels and birds. Johnny and Kathy had a Christ-centered home and hearts, giving Him the glory for years spent together, grateful for His Blessings sent down daily, trusting in His plan and, by the grace of God, reunification with loved ones in His Gloryland!
Kathy is grateful for the compassionate care given by Unity Point Hospice-Cedar Rapids. Please direct memorials to them.
Survivors include his wife Kathy; daughter Renee Zubrod; stepson James (Andrea) Remington; grandchildren: David and Alivia Zubrod, Ally and Owen Remington; sister-in-law Marie Nelson; special Aunts: Arlene Knapper and Shirley (Carl) Hiemstra; special nieces: Dianne (Dave) Mix, Anne (Scott) Minard and Joanne (Kipp) Jones; several nephews and cousins; friends/family by choice: Robyn and Kevin Callanan, Phyllis Hays family, Denny Mattison, and Joan Jones.
Preceding Johnny in death: his twin brother at birth; siblings: Margaret (Dale) Conry; Thomas (Marie) Nelson and William Nelson; son Johnny Joseph Nelson Jr.; Kathy's parents: Elsie (Dean) Mechem and Art (Shirley) Hanson; brother-in-law Erick Hanson; and granddog, Archie, who lived with them.
“Before you know it, a sense of God's wholeness, everything coming together for good, will come and settle you down. It's wonderful what happens when Christ displaces worry at the center of your life.” Philippians 4:7
