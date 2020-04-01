Johnny Joseph Nelson

Declining health with ongoing hospitalizations since October 2019, Johnny made the decision to go home with Hospice care, if Kathy agreed. She did. January 22, Kathy took her sweet husband home, thanking God for peaceful time with Johnny, caring for her Honey in their home was a privilege and honor. Johnny loved their Atkins home, looking out over the corn and bean fields in their backyard, watching for deer, enjoying the rabbits, squirrels and birds. Johnny and Kathy had a Christ-centered home and hearts, giving Him the glory for years spent together, grateful for His Blessings sent down daily, trusting in His plan and, by the grace of God, reunification with loved ones in His Gloryland!