Johnathan Chris Schutz

October 5, 1953-August 4, 2021

MASON CITY-Johnathan Chris Schutz, 67, of Mason City, passed away Wednesday, August 4, 2021 at home in Mason City.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

John Schutz was born October 5, 1953, son of Earl and Jean (McNary) Schutz, Mason City. He graduated from Mason City High School, class of 1971. Later in life he obtained his BA in education at Buena Vista in Mason City. He worked construction for the majority of his working career, XPO Logistics as a truck driver and the one he was most proud of was being a basketball coach.

John enjoyed writing short stories and screen plays. He loved spending time with his children, grandchildren and grilling for them as well. He could be found golfing on the nice days with his two best friends. John enjoyed spoiling his two dogs, Herky and Benson.

John is survived by his three children, Jason Schutz, Sarah (Chris) Fenimore and BJ (Bailey) Schutz; eight grandchildren, Austin, Kelly, Beti-jo, Xander, Leighton, Henley, Oakley and Indie; three siblings, William (Lorna) Schutz, Barb (Tom) Fitzgerald and Dan (Kim) Schutz; two friends, Chris Baker and Eric Losen.