John Z. Gomez
(1949-2020)
MASON CITY - John Z. Gomez, 70, of Mason City and formerly of San Angelo, TX passed away Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center in Mason City, after a two week battle with Covid-19.
Interment will be in Springdale Cemetery, Clinton Iowa, next to his daughter Amanda Marie Gomez, who passed away at the young age of 22, in 1999.
John Zuniga Gomez Jr., was born September 26, 1949 in San Angelo, Texas, the only son of Juan Gomez Sr. and Mary Zuniga. On July 27, 1972, John married Lois Hanson, in Canton, SD, and the couple were blessed with their daughter, Amanda Marie Gomez. John worked as a diesel mechanic, at National Byproducts, in Clinton Iowa for several years providing for his family. The couple later divorced.
Left to cherish his memory is Lois Gomez,(Schwartz) of Manly, close cousins, David Arocha, and family of San Angelo, Texas, and Connie Martinez and family of Waco, Texas, as well as numerous extended family members.
Preceding him in death are his daughter, Amanda Marie and his parents, Juan and Mary.
Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel. 126 3rd St. NE, Mason City, Iowa. 641-423-2372. ColonialChapels.com.
