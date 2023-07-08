John William Edie passed away December 20, 2022 in Iowa City, Iowa. He was 89 years old. In accordance with his wishes, John was cremated. John's ashes will be buried in the Oak Green section of the Oakland Cemetery, 1000 Brown St, Iowa City, IA 52242, at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 15, 2023. There will be a gathering of friends and family that day from 11 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Gay and Ciha, 2720 Muscatine Ave, Iowa City, IA 52240. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made, in John's name, to Mercy Hospital Iowa City or Iowa City Public Library. To share a thought, memory or condolence please visit the Gay & Ciha Funeral and Cremation Service website @ www.gayandciha.com.