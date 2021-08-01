John William Datema

John worked at the Clear Lake Bakery for many years and eventually retired from Armour-Conagra in Mason City. John spent his retired years relaxing at home and quite often was being scolded for one thing or another by Terri!

John had a love for his Buick Riviera's, puzzles and the TV remote! He had a generous heart. He was always there for his grandkids – just a call away whenever they needed something. He also loved going on lake laps with them, listening (and singing!) to country music and always had a story for many of the places they'd drive by along the way. He had a soft spot for animals too, particularly his golden retrievers, Ashley and Maggie. Most of all he loved his wife, children and all the wonderful grandchildren: Mandi, Taylor, Kylee, Tucker and Karter. He will be greatly missed by all who loved him!!