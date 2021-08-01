John William Datema
August 3, 1939-July 27, 2021
CLEAR LAKE-John William Datema, 81, of Clear Lake, passed away on Tuesday, July 27, 2021, under hospice care at Oakwood Care Center in Clear Lake.
A memorial service will be held to honor him on his birthday at 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, August 3, 2021, at Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 310 1st Ave. N., Clear Lake, with Rev. Linda Johnson-Prestholt officiating. Inurnment for John and his wife, Terri, will be at Clear Lake Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home in Clear Lake.
In lieu of customary remembrances, John has requested any memorial contributions be made to St. Jude Children's Hospital or to MercyOne North Iowa Hospice in Mason City.
John was born in Des Moines, Iowa on August 3, 1939, to Ruth Mildred (Tew) and John Datema. He grew up in several locations, Des Moines, Forest City, Clear Lake and Klemme, to name a few.
John graduated from Klemme high school in 1957. After graduating he started working at the Clear Lake Bakery where he met Terri DeWitt. They were united in marriage on October 14, 1966. To this union five (that's right, five!) children were born. The often-told story being that the oldest and youngest were born on the same day…six years apart!
John worked at the Clear Lake Bakery for many years and eventually retired from Armour-Conagra in Mason City. John spent his retired years relaxing at home and quite often was being scolded for one thing or another by Terri!
John had a love for his Buick Riviera's, puzzles and the TV remote! He had a generous heart. He was always there for his grandkids – just a call away whenever they needed something. He also loved going on lake laps with them, listening (and singing!) to country music and always had a story for many of the places they'd drive by along the way. He had a soft spot for animals too, particularly his golden retrievers, Ashley and Maggie. Most of all he loved his wife, children and all the wonderful grandchildren: Mandi, Taylor, Kylee, Tucker and Karter. He will be greatly missed by all who loved him!!
John is survived his children, John W. Datema, Stacy (Sarah) Datema, Denise Datema, Jodi Datema (Jamie Froning), and Heather (Dustin) Huey; grandchildren, Amanda Datema, Taylor Datema, Kylee Datema (fiancé Matt Stiles), Tucker Datema and Karter Datema; step-grandchildren, Hailey, Zack, Peyton, and Tanner Huey; siblings-in-law, Janelle (Rich) Nelson, Tom (Sharon) DeWitt, Jim (Barb) DeWitt, Connie (Mark) Oltman, Karen (Jim) Mundt, Billie DeWitt (Darius Piippo); nephew, Ronn Datema and many other special nieces, nephews, and friends.
He was preceded in death by his wife Terri on Jan 3, 2020; his parents, Ruth and John Datema; parents-in-law, Rosemary and Kenneth DeWitt; sisters, Mary Jane Datema, Shirley Kay Datema, and Bonnie (Mike) Lenz; and his grandparents, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
