John Wayne Siehlmann

May 1, 1964-February 17, 2022

John Wayne Siehlmann, 57, of West Des Moines, died at his home on February 17, 2022 after a brief illness. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, February 26, 2022, at the Ramsey Reformed Church Cemetery (3706 220th Avenue, Titonka, IA). Guests are encouraged to gather in the church foyer at 10:30 AM, then proceed to the graveside at 10:45. There will be a lunch in the church to follow. Boman Funeral Home (www.bomanfh.com) is caring for the family's needs.

John, the son of Bert and Florene (Stensrud) Siehlmann, was born in Forest City, Iowa on May 1, 1964. He graduated from Forest City High School in 1982 and then attended Central Wyoming College in Riverton, WY and Iowa State University.

John was married to Jamie Gaffney in 1987. They resided in Ankeny and had two children: Jillian and Joseph. They later divorced. John married Jennifer Schuster in 2019; the couple lived in West Des Moines. John enjoyed riding dirt bikes and 4-wheelers, traveling to the beach, and cheering on the Iowa State Cyclones.

John is survived by his wife Jennifer of West Des Moines; two children: Jillian Siehlmann of San Francisco, CA, and Joseph Siehlmann of Phoenix, AZ; two stepchildren: Trevor Pierce and Carter Pierce of West Des Moines; mother Florene Siehlmann of Cedar Rapids; two sisters: Beth (Vern) Tjarks of Forest City, IA and Carol (John) Gaffney of Robins, IA; as well as four nieces and nephews and their children. He was preceded in death by his father Bert Siehlmann.

In lieu of flowers, donations will be directed to the Ronald McDonald House in Iowa City.