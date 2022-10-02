John W Schwichtenberg

June 22, 1924-September 29, 2022

KLEMME-John W Schwichtenberg, Sr., 98, of Clear Lake, Iowa died Thursday, September 29, 2022, at the Oakwood Care Center in Clear Lake, Iowa.

John was born June 22, 1924, at Goodell, Iowa, the son of David and Carrie (Reemtsma) Schwichtenberg. He graduated from Klemme High School in 1942 and served his country in WWII as a B29 mechanic in the United States Army Air Corps. Upon his honorable discharge in 1946 he returned to the Goodell area to farm with his brother, Jesse. John and Jesse farmed together until 1953 when John moved his family to Grand Bay, Alabama, to manage the Constantine livestock and grain farm. John and Frances returned to Iowa in 1955 to establish their farming operation south of Clear Lake.

John married Frances Lanora Graff on December 21, 1947, in Mobile, Alabama. Faith, family, friends, music, and dancing were cornerstones of their 66-year marriage.

John was active in the Klemme United Methodist Church as a Sunday School superintendent/teacher and deacon. He also served as a director for many agricultural organizations, the Thornton Cooperative, Cerro Gordo County: Farm Bureau Pork Producers, Extension Council, Dairy Herd Improvement and Drainage District. He was an actively involved in the American Legion for 77 years. In addition to his passion for grain and livestock farming he enjoyed family camping trips, fishing in Canada with fellow farmers and a European trip to visit former agricultural exchange students whom his family had previously hosted. John was especially grateful and proud of the numerous employees who shared the farm work and the huge noon-time meals around Frances' kitchen table.

John is survived by his brother-in-law, Robert Trehern, sisters-in-law, Daisy Schwichtenberg and Mona Watford, four children, John Schwichtenberg, Jr., Thornton, Iowa, Raymond (Catherine) Schwichtenberg, Nevada, Iowa, Michael (Tamara) Schwichtenberg, Clear Lake, Iowa, and Janice (Jerry) Burke, Castle Rock, Colorado; grandchildren Abby, Alex, Erik, Angela, Kelli, Bethany, Joel, Casey, Daniel, Lauren and great-grandchildren Lewis, Simon, Addison, Howard, Walter and numerous nieces and nephews.

The family asks that memorials be given to Klemme United Methodist Church, Hawkeye Harvest Food Bank or to your local food pantry.

Visitation will be Tuesday, October 4, from 4-7 pm at Andrews Funeral home in Klemme, Iowa and one hour prior to the services at the church. Funeral will be held Wednesday, October 5, at 10:30 am in the Klemme United Methodist Church, Klemme, Iowa. www.andrewsfuneralhomeandfloral.com 641-444-4474.