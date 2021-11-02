John W. Schmidt

November 17, 1925-October 27, 2021

MASON CITY-John W. Schmidt, 95 of Mason City, passed away Wednesday, October 27, 2021 at MercyOne Medical Center-North Iowa. Funeral services will be held at 1 PM Monday, November 1, 2021 at the Major Erickson Funeral Home, 111 North Pennsylvania Ave., Mason City, with Pastor Kathy Graves officiating. Visitation will be held from 11 AM until service time Monday at the funeral home. Memorials may be directed to the John W. Schmidt memorial fund. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com

John was born November 17, 1925 in Rice Lake, WI, the son of Fred C. and Emma B. Schmidt. He attended school in LuVerne, IA, graduating and receiving his diploma there in 1943.

John was inducted in to the United States Army in 1944, serving in the Philippine Islands during World War II and was honorably discharged as a Staff Sergeant in 1946. In 1948 John started working for the United Building Center until his retirement in June 1987. He then went to work for NIACC in November and continued working until his retirement on April 16, 1999.

On February 14, 1970 John was united in marriage to Beverly J. Bidwell of Mason City in the Grace United Methodist Church

John is survived by his children, Christine (Martin) Slattery, Debora (Kirt) Thomas, Steven E. Schmidt; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

John was preceded in death by his father in 1943, mother in 1985, wife in 1994 and a sister in 2013.

Arrangements are being handled by Major Erickson Funeral Home, 111 North Pennsylvania Ave., Mason City, Iowa 50401; 641-423-0924, www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com