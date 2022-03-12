John W. (Jack) Mackin, age 87, passed away peacefully on March 3, 2022 in his home at Silver Creek on Main in Maple Grove, MN. He was born on December 26, 1934 in Minneapolis to John and Anna (Finnegan) Mackin. He is preceded in death by his parents, brother Robert and sister Janet. He spent most of his life in Mason City, Iowa. After graduation from the University of Iowa and service in the U.S. Army, he returned to Mason City to work at Mason City Builder's Supply, a regional distributor of wholesale building materials. Jack served as President of Builders Supply for many years. He was President of the Mason City Chamber of Commerce, and was a Board member of United Home Bank, Mercy Hospital, and the Mason City Country Club. He left Mason City in 1985 to become the Executive Vice President of Associated Building Material Distributors of America, a national purchasing cooperative of building material wholesalers, located in Scottsdale, AZ. Upon retirement he and his wife moved to Plymouth, MN to be near their family. They spent winters at a home in Sun City West, AZ.