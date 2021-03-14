John W. Behm, Sr.

John was well known in the area for his long tenure in auto sales. For over forty years John worked for Lafrenz Ford in Mason City before finishing his career with Pritchard's in Clear Lake. John was blessed to work alongside his sons for a number of years; 45 years, 40 years, and 20 years with Tim, Scott, and Chris, respectively.

John enjoyed shooting the breeze with friends and spending time on the family farm where he always seemed to keep busy. He was a devoted father and grandfather and together he and Mary Lou spent countless hours attending their grandchildren's athletic events throughout the years.

Those grateful in sharing in his life are children, John (Diane) Behm, Jr., Des Moines, Timothy (Charlotte) Behm, Mason City, and Scott (Leslie) Behm, Mason City; granddaughters, Mary Behm, Mason City, Kelli Christian, Chicago, Sarah (Garrett) Black, Mason City, Cassie Behm, Boca Raton, FL, Tori (Kaleb Carstarphen) Behm, Indianola, and Sydney Behm, Boca Raton, FL; grandson, Christopher Platts, Fairmont; great grandchildren, George Christopher Black, Vivian Platts, Evelyn Ann Black and Cameron Carstarphen; and in laws, Shirley Behm, Mildred “Millie” (Norman) Mondahl, Patricia “Pat” (Larry) Syzmeczek, Joan Evans (special friend Joe Ricketts), John Alitz, and Cheryl Graner; as well as many nieces, nephews, extended relatives and friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Lawrence and Helen; wife, Mary Lou; son, Christopher “Chops” Behm; father and mother in law, Lewis and Frances Graner; brother, Donald Behm; and nephew, Matthew Syzmeczek.