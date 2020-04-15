John Thomas Foster
John Thomas Foster

John Thomas Foster

John Thomas Foster

September 2, 1949 - April 12, 2020

John Thomas Foster, 70, of Mason City passed away Sunday, April 12, 2020 at MercyOne North Iowa Hospice Inpatient Unit after a courageous battle with cancer.

Due to state and federal guidance on gatherings due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the family will celebrate John with a public memorial service at a later date. A private graveside service will be held at Elmwood-St. Joseph Cemetery in Mason City.

John Thomas Foster was born September 2, 1949 in Mason City, the son of Paul and Mildred (Severson) Foster. Growing up in the Mason City area, John graduated from Mason City High School with the class of 1967 and continued his education at NIACC. On December 14, 1979 John married the love of his life, Mariann Sallee at Holy Family Catholic Church in Mason City. The couple was blessed with two sons, Aaron and Josh. The family made their home in Mason City where John worked for the United States Postal Service for numerous years until his retirement in 2019.

John found peace in time spent outside and looked forward to planting flowers around the house. He enjoyed watching a good movie or television show and was always looking for the next movie to share. John was an excited sports fan who rooted for the Iowa Hawkeyes, Minnesota Twins and Vikings. He was a longtime member of the National Association of Letter Carriers.

Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Mariann; sons, Aaron and Josh Foster; siblings, Dale Foster, Bill (Debbie) Foster, Jim Foster; brothers-in-law, Bob (Sharon) Sallee, Jim (Leona) Sallee; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends.

Preceding him in death are his parents, Paul and Mildred Foster; an infant twin brother; a sister, Janice Kelly; and father and mother-in-law, Rolland and Rose Sallee.

Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel. 126 3rd St. NE Mason City, Iowa 50401. 641-423-2372. ColonialChapels.com.

