John Thomas Foster

September 2, 1949 - April 12, 2020

John Thomas Foster, 70, of Mason City passed away Sunday, April 12, 2020 at MercyOne North Iowa Hospice Inpatient Unit after a courageous battle with cancer.

Due to state and federal guidance on gatherings due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the family will celebrate John with a public memorial service at a later date. A private graveside service will be held at Elmwood-St. Joseph Cemetery in Mason City.

John Thomas Foster was born September 2, 1949 in Mason City, the son of Paul and Mildred (Severson) Foster. Growing up in the Mason City area, John graduated from Mason City High School with the class of 1967 and continued his education at NIACC. On December 14, 1979 John married the love of his life, Mariann Sallee at Holy Family Catholic Church in Mason City. The couple was blessed with two sons, Aaron and Josh. The family made their home in Mason City where John worked for the United States Postal Service for numerous years until his retirement in 2019.