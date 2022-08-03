 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
John T. Greenwood

December 14, 1951-July 29, 2022

John T. Greenwood, age 70 peacefully passed away, with his family by his side in the Hospice unit at Hancock County Memorial Hospital on Friday, July 29th at 11:15am, after a courageous 8 month battle with brain cancer.

A public visitation will be held at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Forest City, Iowa on Monday, August 15th from 1:00 - 3:00 PM with a family service to follow at 3:00.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made on behalf of John to the family.

