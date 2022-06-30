 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
John Roger Martin

June 28, 2022

MASON CITY-John Roger Martin, 71, of Mason City passed away on Tuesday, June 28, 2022, at his home. A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, July 2, 2022, at St. James Lutheran Church, 1148 4th St SE with Pastor Sid Bohls officiating. Visitation will be held from 12 to 2 p.m., Saturday, July 2, 2022, at St. James Lutheran Church. Inurnment will be held in the Rockford Riverside Cemetery at a later date. Memorials may be directed to the family of John Martin. Online condolences maybe left for the family at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com

Tags

