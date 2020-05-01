John Robert McClean
May 13, 1932 - April 28, 2020

Rev. Monsignor John Robert McClean, 87, of Dubuque, died Tuesday, April 28, 2020, at UnityPoint Finley Hospital in Dubuque.

Msgr. McClean deserves a beautiful tribute. However, in this unknown time with the COVID-19 pandemic, having a public visitation is not possible. Please be with us in prayer.

The Mass of Christian Burial for Msgr. McClean will be Saturday, May 2, 2020, at Church of the Resurrection celebrated by Archbishop Michael Jackels and priests of the Archdiocese of Dubuque. Burial will be in Sacred Heart Cemetery in Fillmore, Iowa.

He served as principal of Newman High School in Mason City from 1970-1978.

Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Dubuque is in care of the arrangements.

Memorials will be distributed to Msgr. McClean's favorite charities. Memorials may be mailed to Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home, 3860 Asbury Rd. Dubuque, IA 52002.

Condolences sent to the family by visiting John's obituary at www.hskfhcares.com.

May 2
Funeral Ceremony
Saturday, May 2, 2020
11:00AM
Church of the Resurrection
4300 Asbury Road
Dubuque, Iowa 52002
