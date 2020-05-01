× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 433-0560 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

John Robert McClean

May 13, 1932 - April 28, 2020

Rev. Monsignor John Robert McClean, 87, of Dubuque, died Tuesday, April 28, 2020, at UnityPoint Finley Hospital in Dubuque.

Msgr. McClean deserves a beautiful tribute. However, in this unknown time with the COVID-19 pandemic, having a public visitation is not possible. Please be with us in prayer.

The Mass of Christian Burial for Msgr. McClean will be Saturday, May 2, 2020, at Church of the Resurrection celebrated by Archbishop Michael Jackels and priests of the Archdiocese of Dubuque. Burial will be in Sacred Heart Cemetery in Fillmore, Iowa.

He served as principal of Newman High School in Mason City from 1970-1978.

Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Dubuque is in care of the arrangements.

Memorials will be distributed to Msgr. McClean's favorite charities. Memorials may be mailed to Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home, 3860 Asbury Rd. Dubuque, IA 52002.

Condolences sent to the family by visiting John's obituary at www.hskfhcares.com.

To send flowers to the family of John McClean , please visit Tribute Store.

Service information Church of the Resurrection

4300 Asbury Road

Dubuque, Iowa 52002 Order flowers Guaranteed delivery before the Funeral Ceremony begins.