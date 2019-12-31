John Robert (Bob) Abkes

Bob was born on January 8, 1928, in Austinville, Iowa, in the same home where he was raised, the oldest child to Claus and Fanny Abkes. Being the oldest of four children and growing up on a small farm in Iowa taught him the meaning of hard work, the significance of being raised in the church, and his love of music and playing piano and organ. After graduating from high school in 1945, he attended Iowa State Teachers College before being drafted into the U.S. Army. He was stationed in Japan until his honorable discharge in 1946. Following his discharge, he returned to college and graduated in 1950. He then taught public school in Geneva and Pilot Mound, IA. In 1956, he went back to college at North Park in Chicago and graduated with a master's degree in Religious Studies.