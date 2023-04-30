John Phillip Larsen
April 20, 1950-April 26, 2023
CLEAR LAKE-John Phillip Larsen, 73, of Clear Lake, died surrounded by his children on Wednesday, April 26, 2023, after living with cancer for over a decade.
John was born in Mason City, Iowa on April 20, 1950, and was raised in Clear Lake by his parents Carl and Ann with his nine siblings. After graduating from Clear Lake High School in 1968, he served in the United States Navy where he worked in aviation electronics, on drone helicopters on the U.S.S. Shenandoah, and F-4 fighters on the U.S.S. John F. Kennedy on cruises in the Mediterranean Sea. John returned to Clear Lake in 1972, where he spent the rest of his life. He was a talented artist who founded Clear Lake Stained and Beveled Glass and created glasswork for nearly 50 years. His art is enjoyed in homes and churches throughout the Midwest and beyond. He earned multiple awards for his work, including a distinguished alumnus award from Clear Lake High School. One of his favorite jobs was restoring the windows designed by Frank Lloyd Wright at the Historic Park Inn Hotel in Mason City. John also loved participating as an artist at Renaissance fairs throughout the U.S. with his brothers and family. John had three children, who, along with his two grandsons, were his greatest joys in life. John loved national parks, traveling with his family, antiques, and spending time outdoors hiking, hunting, scuba diving, and fishing. He was a wonderful father and grandpa, a dedicated friend, and lived life to the fullest.
John is survived by his mother, son, Isaac (Krista, Carl, August) of Pelham, Massachusetts, daughter, Tiffany of Bend, Oregon, and son, Troy of Vancouver, Washington; siblings, Barbara Larsen, Julie (Merle) Tiedemann, Chris (Kristi) Larsen, Matt (Sue) Larsen, Mary Huey, and Jeannette Jones; along with many nieces, nephews, and dear friends.
John was preceded in death by his father, and siblings, Paul, Jim, and Katherine.
A celebration of life service will be held at 2:00 pm, Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at the Clear Lake Arts Center, 17 S 4th St, Clear Lake. Memorials can be directed to the Clear Lake Arts Center, which John helped establish. Arrangements are with Major Erickson Funeral Home & Crematory, 111 N. Pennsylvania Avenue, Mason City, Iowa 50401, 641-423-0924