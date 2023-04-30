John was born in Mason City, Iowa on April 20, 1950, and was raised in Clear Lake by his parents Carl and Ann with his nine siblings. After graduating from Clear Lake High School in 1968, he served in the United States Navy where he worked in aviation electronics, on drone helicopters on the U.S.S. Shenandoah, and F-4 fighters on the U.S.S. John F. Kennedy on cruises in the Mediterranean Sea. John returned to Clear Lake in 1972, where he spent the rest of his life. He was a talented artist who founded Clear Lake Stained and Beveled Glass and created glasswork for nearly 50 years. His art is enjoyed in homes and churches throughout the Midwest and beyond. He earned multiple awards for his work, including a distinguished alumnus award from Clear Lake High School. One of his favorite jobs was restoring the windows designed by Frank Lloyd Wright at the Historic Park Inn Hotel in Mason City. John also loved participating as an artist at Renaissance fairs throughout the U.S. with his brothers and family. John had three children, who, along with his two grandsons, were his greatest joys in life. John loved national parks, traveling with his family, antiques, and spending time outdoors hiking, hunting, scuba diving, and fishing. He was a wonderful father and grandpa, a dedicated friend, and lived life to the fullest.