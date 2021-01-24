John O. Haugen
October 9, 1936 - January 20, 2021
KLEMME – John O. Haugen, 84, of Klemme passed away Wednesday, January 20, 2021 at St. Mary Hospital in Rochester, Minnesota with family at his side.
A memorial service will be held 10:30 A.M., Saturday, January 30, 2021 at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Garner with Rev. Scott Kozisek officiating. Inurnment will be at Ell Township Cemetery in Klemme with military rites by the Klemme American Legion. The service will be livestreamed on the Cataldo Funeral Home Facebook page beginning at 10:25 A.M. Masks are recommended and social distancing guidelines will be followed.
Visitation will be held one hour prior to services at the church on Saturday. Cataldo Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
For those people unable to attend the Saturday service, a memorial mass will be held 2:00 P.M., Sunday, January 31, 2021 at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Garner with Rev. Fr. Andrew Marr officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Lutherans for Life in memory of John.
John Ordean Haugen, the son of Ole and Elizabeth (Gjertson) Haugen, was born at home in rural Winnebago County, Iowa. John graduated from Woden High School in 1954 and joined the U.S. Navy after high school. He served aboard the USS Princeton in southeast Asia, including near Japan. On September 11, 1960 he married Gloria Sonius. To this union were born two daughters, Julie and Deanna. John served his community in life insurance sales for over 55 years. He loved his work and renewed his life insurance sales license at the age of 82 so he could continue to help others. After Gloria's death in 1989, John met and married Debra Waite Roberts on June 30, 1990. He inherited three sons with this union, Adam, Brent and Craig Roberts. On December 9, 2014 John was blessed by the gift of a kidney transplant. He was very grateful for this lease on life. He enjoyed traveling, fishing and playing cards and cribbage with his grandkids.
He was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church serving as a deacon, usher and treasurer for many years. After his first wife, Gloria passed away he donated hand bells to St. Paul Lutheran Church in memory of Gloria who served as church organist for many years. He also belonged to the Klemme American Legion and was a past member of the Klemme Lions Club.
John is survived by his wife, Debra of Klemme; two daughters, Julie Haugen (special friend, Paul Kruske) of Garner and Deanna Haugen and her two children, Jonathan Burress and Samantha Haugen of Garner; three step-sons, Adam (Pamela) Roberts and daughter, Paige of Garner, Brent (Jennifer) Roberts of Klemme and their three children, Cody (fiancée, Thea O'Brien) of Rockwell, Kourtney Roberts of Grimes and Brandon Roberts of Klemme, and Craig (Jessica) Roberts and their four children, Clayton, Connor, Madeline and Isabella Roberts of Washington, PA; four siblings, Russell (Colleen) Haugen of Thompson, Betty (Norris) Anderson of Thompson, Donald (Liv) Haugen of Bergen, Norway and Ole Haugen of San Clemente, CA; his mother-in-law, Mary Waite of Garner; brothers and sisters-in-law, Shirley Engle of New Hampton, John (Judy) Sonius of Britt, Richard (Linda) Sonius of Osceola, Allan (Audrey) Waite of Fargo, ND, Diane (Doug) Ingersoll of Clover, SC and Amy Waite (David Zavortnik) of Camas, WA; and many nieces, nephews and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; first wife, Gloria; siblings, Berniece Haugen, Harold “Buddy” Haugen, Gerdis Haugen and Alice Walkusch; father and mother-in-law, Harm and Frances Sonius; father-in-law, Robert Waite; and brothers-in-law, Gunter Walkusch and Andy Waite.
CATALDO FUNERAL HOME 641-923-2841
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.