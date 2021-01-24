John O. Haugen

A memorial service will be held 10:30 A.M., Saturday, January 30, 2021 at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Garner with Rev. Scott Kozisek officiating. Inurnment will be at Ell Township Cemetery in Klemme with military rites by the Klemme American Legion. The service will be livestreamed on the Cataldo Funeral Home Facebook page beginning at 10:25 A.M. Masks are recommended and social distancing guidelines will be followed.

John Ordean Haugen, the son of Ole and Elizabeth (Gjertson) Haugen, was born at home in rural Winnebago County, Iowa. John graduated from Woden High School in 1954 and joined the U.S. Navy after high school. He served aboard the USS Princeton in southeast Asia, including near Japan. On September 11, 1960 he married Gloria Sonius. To this union were born two daughters, Julie and Deanna. John served his community in life insurance sales for over 55 years. He loved his work and renewed his life insurance sales license at the age of 82 so he could continue to help others. After Gloria's death in 1989, John met and married Debra Waite Roberts on June 30, 1990. He inherited three sons with this union, Adam, Brent and Craig Roberts. On December 9, 2014 John was blessed by the gift of a kidney transplant. He was very grateful for this lease on life. He enjoyed traveling, fishing and playing cards and cribbage with his grandkids.