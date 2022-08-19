John Nichols
August 18, 2022
John Nichols 86, died Thursday, August 18, 2022, at Mercy Medical Center North Iowa, Mason City, Iowa.
A visitation will be held Sunday August 21 from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., at Ward Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 310 1st Ave. North, Clear Lake, Iowa 50428.
A Graveside service will take place 10:30 a.m., Monday, August 22nd, 2022, at Clear Lake Cemetery, N 20th Street, Clear Lake, IA 50428 with Rev. Sylvester Holima officiating.
Ward Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 310 1st Ave. North Clear Lake, Iowa 50428. ColonialChapels.com