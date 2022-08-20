John Nichols

March 2, 1936-August 18, 2022

John Nichols 86, died Thursday, August 18th, 2022, at Mercy Medical Center North Iowa, Mason City, Iowa.

A visitation will be held Sunday August 21st from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., at Ward Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 310 1st Ave. North, Clear Lake, Iowa 50428.

A Graveside service will take place 10:30 a.m., Monday, August 22nd, 2022, at Clear Lake Cemetery, N 20th Street Clear Lake, with Rev. Sylvester Holima officiating.

A lifelong resident of Clear Lake, John was born on March 2, 1936 to Willis and Lila (Harrington) Nichols. He graduated from Clear Lake High School among the class of 1957 and was united in marriage to Karen Duregger on January 6, 1961 in Glenville, MN. Together they would be blessed with four children and 52 years of marriage.

John worked at Winnebago Industries in Forest City for 30 years before retiring in 1999 at the age of 62.

Throughout retirement John was able to enjoy the splendors of Clear Lake more than ever. He enjoyed fishing and boating nearly every day, even as recently as this last winter when he was able to ice fish one final time. He was a lifelong sports fan and loved watching any and all football, especially the Minnesota Vikings and Iowa Hawkeyes and was looking forward to football season in the next month. He was a regular on Sunday nights at the I35 race track in Mason City and enjoyed watching baseball, especially the Minnesota Twins.

John will be remembered for his kindness and willingness to help anyone in need; he always put the needs of others before his own.

He is survived by his children, Barbara Melhus, Clear Lake, Steve “Skeeter” (Melinda) Wilson, Clear Lake, Lisa Nichols, Clear Lake, and Tim (Nicole) Nichols, Ankeny; grandchildren, Holly (Dan) Cooke, Ryan (Amber) Melhus, Carly (Nathan) Carper, Walker (Mallory) Wilson, Ivy Wilson, Samantha (Kolby) Jensen, and Garrett Nichols; great grandchildren, Addyson and Cooper Cooke, and Mitchell, Cecilia and Maverick Melhus; as well as extended family members and many friends.

John is preceded in death by his wife, Karen in 2013; parents, Willis and Lila; and his siblings, Willie Nichols, Chuck Nichols, Gordon Nichols and Darlene Kline.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a future date.

Ward Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 310 1st Ave. North Clear Lake, Iowa 50428. (641)357-2193. Colonialchapels.com