MESERVEY-John N. Waters, age 86 of Meservey, Iowa, died, June 29, 2022, at the Westview Care Center in Brott, Iowa. Per his request, there will be no formal service held. He will be cremated and buried in the Zion Hill Cemetery, Hartford, Connecticut.

John Nelson Waters was born on January 25, 1936, in New Britain, Connecticut. At the age of five, his family moved to East Hartford. After graduating from the University of Connecticut, he went to the University of California, Berkley and received his Master's Degree in Paleontology. He spent a year in Texas working for Humble and Refining Company, the returned to California to work at the Lawrence Berkley Laboratory until he retired in 1996. In 2007, he moved to Meservey, Iowa to be with his love, Naomii Lassahn.