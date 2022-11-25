John-Mikal, Odin-Thor, Drako-Ragnar & Phenix-Moon McLuer

November 16, 2022

MASON CITY-John-Mikal McLuer, 12, Odin-Thor McLuer, 10, Drako-Ragnar McLuer, 6, Phenix-Moon McLuer, 3, all died Wednesday, November 16, 2022 at their home at 509 N. Washington Ave., Mason City, Iowa.

Memorial services will be held 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, November 30, 2022, at the Lincoln School Gymnasium, 1625 S. Pennsylvania Ave, Mason City. Officiating will be Regan Banks of the North Iowa Youth Center. Visitation will be from 3:00 until 7:00 p.m. Tuesday at Fullerton Funeral Home, 123 Second St SE, Mason City. Those planning on an expression of sympathy may wish to consider memorials made out to Angela McLuer, in care of North Iowa Community Credit Union, 640 S. Federal Ave., Mason City, Iowa 50401; phone: 641-424-2281.

Children are so precious. No matter their age, at death they lived a life filled with family, friends, schoolmates, neighbors, and many people they touched in their short lives.

John-Mikal was the oldest of 5 children, He was born the son of John and Angela Brunning McLuer born on May 25th, 2010. The third child was Odin-Thor Dale McLuer, born June 2, 2012, both in Wheat Ridge, Colorado. The 4th child was Drako-Ragnar, born July 15, 2016, and Phenix-Moon Ivar was born on August 20, 2019, in Mason City. He attended John Adams middle school.

John-Mikal was active in the Kid’s Kiwanis Club, and Pack 44 of the Boy Scouts, learning to become a leader as a Patrol Leader, and the benefits of learning all he could about the outdoors, and being a kinder, gentler person. His future goal was to become a Marine and serve his country. In school, he learned the arts and enjoyed music class. Yet as a child, he loved playing the X-box and PlayStation, along with computer games. He often rode his bike and enjoyed being outdoors with his family and friends.

Odin-Thor was a typical middle child. As a nonverbal Autistic, his communication skills were a little different than other boys his age. He tended to fight his way with his siblings, who soon got the point if they picked on him. Yet still loving everyone. He was an all-around boy and loved anything Toy Story, playing outside with the other kids, and taking care of the family dog. He had an infectious smile that brought a ray of sunshine from everyone he met. You never wanted to leave your cell phone alone with him as he was a wizard at making things work. At Roosevelt, he loved going to school because of his teachers. His favorite was PE class.

Drako-Ragnar was the fourth boy, attending first grade. He was an eager learner, and had many friends. Art class was one of the best classes he took. He was looking forward to following John-Mikal’s footsteps in scouting when he was old enough to join. He also was an outdoorsy type of boy who loved going camping with his family.

Phenix-Moon was the youngest, but most helpful. He often offered to help mom and the other kids with their chores. Sometimes the chores were a bit big for a three year old, but he cheerfully tried to tackle the jobs, like walking the big dog. He loved his preschool. He often chased his brothers and sister, and they pretended they didn’t like him following them around, but that was just a deception. As the youngest, he was a wee bit obstinate about things, like going to bed. His favorite toy was his blue dragon, which went everywhere with him.

Surviving are his parents, John Sr. and Angela McLuer, Mason City, only sister Ravan McLuer, maternal grandparents Dale Brunning and Lisa Katchum, Paternal Grandfather William McLuer. Uncles John’s loving brother, Daniel and Zachery Brunning, and Preston Katchum.

Proceeded in death by paternal grandmother Greta Hansen. Along with the children who died was their pet dog Frodie.

