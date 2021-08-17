John Malfero
March 18, 1946-August 9, 2021
John Malfero, 75, passed away on Monday, August 9th, in Pierre, South Dakota. John grew up in Mason City, IA. He met his first wife, Patricia Harrison, in Sioux City while attending a technical school. John and Patricia had four children together: John, Nikki, Aaron, and Ryan. John went on to marry Nina (Oxyer) Malfero and Rebecca (Clarey) Malfero. Rebecca and John celebrated ten loving years of marriage before her death in 2019. John was a car enthusiast and had a passion for Ford. He had a vibrant personality and many friends. John is survived by his children: John (oldest son), Nikki (daughter), Ryan (son), and Jill (daughter-in-law). He has ten grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. John was preceded in death by his wife Beki, brothers Joseph & James, son Aaron, and his dogs Mickey, Abby, & Frankie.
Visitation for friends and family will be held on Friday, August 20th, from 4PM to 7PM, with a prayer service from 7PM to 8PM. The memorial service will be held at 2PM at the Waterbury Funeral Service of Sioux City located at 4125 Orleans Avenue, Sioux City, IA 51106. An informal reception will be held after the graveside service.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.