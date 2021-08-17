John Malfero, 75, passed away on Monday, August 9th, in Pierre, South Dakota. John grew up in Mason City, IA. He met his first wife, Patricia Harrison, in Sioux City while attending a technical school. John and Patricia had four children together: John, Nikki, Aaron, and Ryan. John went on to marry Nina (Oxyer) Malfero and Rebecca (Clarey) Malfero. Rebecca and John celebrated ten loving years of marriage before her death in 2019. John was a car enthusiast and had a passion for Ford. He had a vibrant personality and many friends. John is survived by his children: John (oldest son), Nikki (daughter), Ryan (son), and Jill (daughter-in-law). He has ten grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. John was preceded in death by his wife Beki, brothers Joseph & James, son Aaron, and his dogs Mickey, Abby, & Frankie.