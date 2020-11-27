John M. Laflen

John Matthew Laflen, 84, of Buffalo Center, IA, passed away on Friday, November 20, 2020 in Mason City, IA. John was born on August 31, 1936 to Allen and Mary (Brown) Laflen at their home in Milo, MO. He married his high school sweetheart, Shirley Ann Wolf, on December 27, 1958 in Nevada, MO, and she survives of the home.

John earned his BS and MS degrees in Agricultural Engineering at the University of Missouri and his Ph.D. in Agricultural Engineering at Iowa State University. John received many awards for his research including the 2007 John Deere Gold Medal award from the American Society of Agricultural and Biological Engineers in recognition for his work on the development of a new generation of erosion prediction technologies that have advanced soil and water conversation. He was an adjunct professor and research leader in soil erosion, water quality and conservation tillage at Iowa State University, a laboratory directory and research leader in the USDA-ARS National Soil Erosion Research Laboratory at Purdue University and a research agricultural engineer in surface drainage at Louisiana State University.