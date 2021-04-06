John Louis Borchardt
July 4, 1951-April 3, 2021
MASON CITY - John Louis Borchardt, 69, of Plymouth, died Saturday, April 3, 2021, at MercyOne North Iowa Hospice.
A memorial service will be held at 1:30 p.m. Friday, April 9, 2021, at Old Stone United Methodist Church, 1 Jackson St., Rock Falls, with Rev. Sue Simmons officiating where masks will be required. Inurnment will be at Rock Falls Cemetery.
Visitation will be held from 4:00-7:00 p.m. Thursday, April 8, 2021, at Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St. NE, Mason City.
John was born July 4, 1951, the son of Kenneth and Olga (Thornton) Borchardt in Osage. He was baptized and confirmed at Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Grafton and graduated from St. Ansgar High School in 1969.
John married Betty Feldt in 1972, making forty-nine years of wonderful memories. From that union, two daughters were born, Carolyn (Bugs) of Plymouth and Stephanie of Mason City. Following their marriage, John and Betty moved to rural Plymouth where they still reside. John enjoyed being self-employed while farming with his father, selling two-way radios, working on cars and catering. He loved to cook and share many of his meals with family and friends. His cooking will be missed by many.
John was a member of the Plymouth Fire Department for twenty-nine years. He loved fishing with his friends, Melvin and Terry, and always seemed to return home with more stories than fish. He also enjoyed spending time with family and friends, frequently with a smile on his face and Diet Pepsi in his hand. Most of all, John's pride and joy were his daughters. He rarely turned down their repair requests, or any requests for that matter. There was rarely a problem he couldn't fix; especially with his signature catch phrase.
John is survived by his wife, Betty; daughters, Carolyn (Bugs) and Stephanie; and siblings, Mark (Belinda), Sharon (Randy) Hulshizer and Bill (Tammy).
He was preceded in death by his parents; grandparents; brother-in-law and nephews.
Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St. NE, Mason City. 641-423-2372. ColonialChapels.com.
