John Leroy Kellner

June 8, 1957 - February 11, 2021

CHARLES CITY - John Leroy Kellner, 63, of Charles City, IA passed away February 11, 2021, at Mayo Clinic Hospital, Saint Mary's Campus in Rochester, MN after a short battle with cancer.

A private family funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, February 19, 2021, at United Methodist Church in Nashua with Rev. Sarah Namukose and Rev. Okitakoyi Lundula celebrating the service. Interment will follow at Greenwood Cemetery in Nashua. Please join the family on Hugeback-Johnson Funeral Home's Facebook page live at 10:30 a.m. on Friday.

Friends may greet the family from 4:00 - 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, February 18, 2021, at the United Methodist Church in Nashua. Face coverings and social distancing are required for these services. The visitation will be live-streamed on the Hugeback Johnson Funeral Home Facebook page from 6:00 - 7:00 p.m. Thursday. Online condolences for his family may be left at hugebackfuneralhome.com

Leroy was born on June 8, 1957, in Charles City, IA to John and Lorraine (Rogers) Kellner of Ionia, IA. Leroy graduated from Nashua High School in 1975. After high school, Leroy was employed by John Deere in Waterloo. Leroy then found his true calling—working with the public.