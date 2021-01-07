John “Joe” McLaughlin

Joe and Mona returned to Belmond, where Joe began working as a mechanic for Mona's dad Raymond at Ray's Body Shop. In 1952, Joe bought and began operating the service station, which he and Mona operated until he finally retired in December of 2018. Joe also owned Joe's Skelly, McLaughlin Brothers Chevrolet in Belmond from 1965 - 2006, along with Brothers Amoco, and the Belmond Bulk Plant.

Joe enjoyed being outdoors, water skiing in summer months, snowmobiling during winter, trapshooting, pheasant hunting and golfing. He was an avid reader, especially mysteries and military history books. Joe and Mona travelled extensively over the years, including several trips to Australia, a trip to Italy, Germany and several winters in Arizona.

Joe was active in the Belmond Jaycees, and competed in a tandem bicycle race to Dallas, Texas in 1964 with longtime friend El Rallis as part of a Jaycees event there. He was a member of the Belmond Chamber of Commerce, BIDCO, and was a member of the North Iowa State Bank board.

Joe was a lifelong member of St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Belmond, where he served on parish council, finance council and as a member of the new church building committee following the tornado.