John (Jack) Hood

March 17, 1940-January 3, 2021

John (Jack) Hood was born on March 17th, 1940, the son of Dr. John and Mary Hood, in Mason City, Iowa. Jack spent most of his childhood fishing, hunting or playing sports. He excelled in track and won first place in the 100 yard dash at the Drake Relays in 1958. That led to an appointment to the US Naval Academy in 1959. He served 24 years in the Navy, retiring as a captain in 1987. While in the Navy, he served as a helicopter pilot, and test pilot, actively flying all but two years of his career.

He returned to Pensacola, FL with his wife Ginger and their two boys and earned his teaching certificate. He taught high school physics, and found teaching as much as a challenge as flying. He loved to tell the story of his most famous student, Emmet Smith (Dallas Cowboys). Emmet told Mr. Hood that someday he would be a famous football player and would return to give him a ride in his Lamborghini, which he did to the delight of Jack and the whole school.