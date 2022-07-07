John "Jack" Flaherty

John Flaherty, age 90, of Cottage Grove, MN, passed away peacefully on Monday, July 4, 2022. Preceded in death by wife, Winnifred “Wyn” (nee Murphy); parents, William and Katherine (nee Kehoe); siblings, William, Michael, Ann Holle, Rita Evans, Jerry, Maureen, and Bernadette. Survived by wife, Patricia “Pat” Levang (nee Green); children, Colleen (Gary Swedberg), Maureen, Jeanne Flaherty-Gonzalez (Francisco Gonzalez), Kate (Terry Bolling), Tim (Robyn), and Shannon (Troy Hull); grandchildren, Christine, Haley, Briget, Emilia, John, Javier, and Jacob; brothers, David, Edward, and Daniel; and numerous nieces, nephews, extended family, and friends. John was the third of a family of 11 children. After graduating from Nazareth Hall Junior College, he sailed ore ships on the Great Lakes and subsequently served with the Army in the Korean War. He then worked at Waldorf Paper Company for four years while attending St. Thomas College, where he received a B.A. in history. While there, he married Winnifred Murphy. They had six children, and took in 35 foster children over the years. John later worked as a Veterans' Employment Officer in Red Wing, and later for the Training School in Red Wing, Minnesota. The family moved back to St. Paul, where he worked for the Social Security Administration, later transferring to Scottsbluff, Nebraska, and then to Mason City, Iowa for 27 years. He then worked for the Northern Iowa Transition Center as a counselor, retiring at age 75. After his wife's death, he moved to Cottage Grove, Minnesota, and married Patricia Levang, a former nursing classmate of Winnie. John was active in his church, especially in Mason City where he taught RCIA, organized 24 Renew Groups, and sang in the choir. He was a 50-year member of the Knights of Columbus and the VFW. Mass of Christian Burial 10:30 AM with visitation beginning at 9 AM, Monday, July 11, 2022 at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church, 920 Holley Ave., St. Paul Park, MN 55071. Final resting place will be in Elmwood-St. Joseph Cemetery, Mason City, Iowa at a later date. Donations preferred to St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church. Arrangements with Kok Funeral Home 651-459-2483 www.kokfuneralhome.com