John J. Steinauer

May 13, 2022

MASON CITY-John J. Steinauer, 89, of Mason City, IA, passed away Friday, May 13, 2022 at the Muse Norris Hospice Inpatient Unit. Funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 AM Tuesday, May 17, 2022 at the Epiphany Parish St. Joseph Catholic Church with Rev. Neil Manternach officiating. Interment will follow in the Elmwood-St. Joseph's Cemetery with military honors conducted by the Mason City Veterans Association. Visitation will be held one hour prior to services Tuesday at the church.

Arrangements are with Major Erickson Funeral Home & Crematory, 111 N. Pennsylvania Avenue, Mason City, Iowa 50401,

641-423-0924, www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com.

