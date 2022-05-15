MASON CITY-John J. Steinauer, 89, of Mason City, IA, passed away Friday, May 13, 2022 at the Muse Norris Hospice Inpatient Unit. Funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 AM Tuesday, May 17, 2022 at the Epiphany Parish St. Joseph Catholic Church with Rev. Neil Manternach officiating. Interment will follow in the Elmwood-St. Joseph's Cemetery with military honors conducted by the Mason City Veterans Association. Visitation will be held one hour prior to services Tuesday at the church.