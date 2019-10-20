June 1, 1932-October 18, 2019
MASON CITY --- John Hubacher, 87, of Mason City, passed away on Friday, October 18, 2019 in Mason City surrounded by his wife and family.
A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at First United Methodist Church, 119 South Georgia, with Rev. Dan Fernandez officiating. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at Major Erickson Funeral Home, 111 North Pennsylvania, from 5-7 p.m. Interment will be at Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to MercyOne Hospice of North Iowa, American Cancer Society, or the charity of your choice. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com
John was born on June 1, 1932 in Mason City to Clarence and Mabel (Rhodes) Hubacher.
Following graduation from Mason City High School, John served in the U.S. Army and was stationed in El Paso, Texas as a Supply Sergeant. After his honorable discharge, John and Esther were married in Clear Lake, Iowa on May 29, 1955. John farmed for many years, and later was employed by Cerro Gordo County in the Road Maintenance Division.
You have free articles remaining.
Upon retirement, John and Esther were able to spend more time at their cottage on Clear Lake, which became a great gathering place for friends and family.
John was kind, gentle, hardworking, dependable, soft spoken and had a gift for fixing anything with practically nothing. He loved family, food, John Deere tractors, and was always ready to go, with his blue jeans on and his car keys in hand!
He will be greatly missed by his loving wife of 64 years, Esther (Nelson) Hubacher; his children, Kris Smith, Mark (Julia) Hubacher, Jan (Don) Sheridan, Lance (Nichole) Hubacher; grandchildren, Shawna (Adam) Malek, Chad Hubacher, Joshua (Elizabeth) Smith, Tarah Smith, Ross Sheridan, Bayden Hubacher and Bree Hubacher; multiple great grandchildren, a great-great grandchild, two sisters-in-law, and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
John is preceded in death by his parents, brothers Floyd and Charles Hubacher; sisters, Florence Wagner, Bonnie Olson, Irene Moretz and Darlene Hubacher; son-in-law, Calvin Smith; and grandson Jordan Beier.
Arrangements: Major Erickson Funeral Home, 111 N. Pennsylvania Avenue, Mason City, Iowa 50401, 641-423-0924, www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.