John Henry Kohnke

John was a lifelong farmer in rural Glenville. He worked hard his entire life, instilling a hard work ethic in his family. He was also a talented mechanic and was always willing to help others in need. In his free time, John enjoyed deer and turkey hunting and fishing. He especially enjoyed telling jokes and pulling pranks on others. One of his favorite pastimes was spending time with his family and grandchildren, driving them around the farm on the gator, wiener roasts, playing cards, lighting fireworks, 4-wheeler and snowmobile rides.