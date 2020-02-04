John H. “Jack” Spitler

June 24, 1936 - January 31, 2020

BELMOND, IOWA - John H. “Jack” Spitler, 83 of Belmond passed away Friday, January 31, 2020 at his home in Belmond.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at 10:30 AM at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, 1207 3rd Street North East in Belmond. Burial will take place at St. Francis Catholic Cemetery in Belmond.

Visitation will be held on Monday, February 3, 2020 from 4:00 PM until 7:00 PM, at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Belmond, and will continue one hour prior to services at the church on Tuesday.

Jack is survived by his wife, Mary Ann of Belmond; children Patricia (Mark) Fisher of Clarion, Marcia Ketchum of Belmond and Paul (Missy) Spitler of rural Belmond; grandchildren Christian (Mandy) Fisher and their son, Thayden; Erik (Emily) Fisher and their children Ian, Adeline, Quinn, Tate and Tegan; Nikki (Matt) Olson and their children Lilly and Noah; Mark (Katie) Ketchum and their children Cooper and Charli and Kylie and Emma Cox; Hunter Hiscocks; Jayden Spitler, Katelyn Spitler and Sydney (Court) Christianson.