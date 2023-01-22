 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
John Frederick Deets

January 19, 2023

MASON CITY-John Frederick Deets, 76, of Mason City, IA, passed away January 19, 2023, in Mason City.

A Funeral Service will be held 10:30 AM, Tuesday January 24, 2023, at First United Methodist Church, 119 S Georgia Ave, Mason City, IA 50401 with Reverend Carol Kress officiating.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 PM to 7:00PM, Monday, January 23, 2023 at Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St. NE, Mason City, IA 50401 as well as one hour prior to the funeral service on Tuesday.

Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel. (641) 423-2372. ColonialChapel.com

