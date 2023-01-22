John Frederick Deets
January 19, 2023
MASON CITY-John Frederick Deets, 76, of Mason City, IA, passed away January 19, 2023, in Mason City.
A Funeral Service will be held 10:30 AM, Tuesday January 24, 2023, at First United Methodist Church, 119 S Georgia Ave, Mason City, IA 50401 with Reverend Carol Kress officiating.
Visitation will be held from 5:00 PM to 7:00PM, Monday, January 23, 2023 at Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St. NE, Mason City, IA 50401 as well as one hour prior to the funeral service on Tuesday.
