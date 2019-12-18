John Francis Hutson
July 7, 1945 - December 16, 2019
Mason City- John Francis Hutson,74, passed away Monday, December 16, 2019, at Good Shepherd Care Center, surrounded by his sisters and daughter, Wendy.
A Prayer Service will be held 10:30a.m. on Friday, December 20, 2019 at Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St NE, Mason City with Reverend Neil Manternach officiating.
Guests are welcome to meet with family one hour prior to the service at the funeral chapel.
Burial will be at Memorial Park Cemetery, Mason City.
John was born on July 7, 1945, the son of Roy and Hazel (Crowley) Hutson of Mason City, Iowa. John graduated from Newman High School the first year that Newman opened. John was a machinist in Colorado, until the age of 60.
Those left to cherish John's memory are his daughter, Wendy Hutson; two sisters, Charlotte and Marian; as well as many nieces and nephews.
John was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Lenard Hutson and his sisters, Phyllis Marinis, and Marlys Workman.
The Hutson family would like to thank Good Shepherd for all their help throughout the last year and a half.
Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St. NE, Mason City. (641)423-2372. ColonialChapels.com
