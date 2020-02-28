John Francis Cobb
January 5, 1947 - February 27, 2020
Clear Lake – John Francis Cobb, 73, of Clear Lake, died Thursday, February 27, 2020, at MercyOne North Iowa Hospice in Mason City.
A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, March 6, 2020, at Clear Lake United Methodist Church, 508 2nd Ave. N., Clear Lake, with Pastor David Peterson officiating.
Visitation will be from 5:00-7:00 p.m. Thursday, March 5, 2020, at Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 101 N. 4th St., Clear Lake.
John was born January 5, 1947, the son of Daryle “Bill” and Loree (Ridout) Cobb in Eldora, IA. A graduate of Eldora High School, class of 1965, he attended Ellsworth Community College and Marshalltown Community College before earning a bachelor's degree from Mankato State College in social work and background in corrections.
John began working at One Vision in 1974, retiring as a team administrator after 34 years in 2008.
John was past president of the Clear Lake Chamber of Commerce in 2004, and volunteered frequently throughout the community; especially at the Surf Ballroom. Sobriety was an important part of John's life, as he would have been sober for 42 years on March 1. He enjoyed bowling, golfing, football, and coaching softball in Clear Lake from 1980-1988, for the Mile Post Alexander and Breeze Sports Teams. Most of all, his pride and joy was his daughter, and his rock, Kim. He also loved spending time with his grandchildren, who were his world.
John is survived by his daughter, Kimberly (Zack Larson) Cobb of Forest City; three grandchildren, Elijah Eldridge, Emersyn Cobb-Larson, and Louie Larson; and special friends Carrie Gibson of Georgia and Don Nichols of Clear Lake, as well as many others.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Murray.
Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 101 N. 4th St., Clear Lake. 641-357-2193. ColonialChapels.com.
