John Francis Cobb

John was born January 5, 1947, the son of Daryle “Bill” and Loree (Ridout) Cobb in Eldora, IA. A graduate of Eldora High School, class of 1965, he attended Ellsworth Community College and Marshalltown Community College before earning a bachelor's degree from Mankato State College in social work and background in corrections.

John was past president of the Clear Lake Chamber of Commerce in 2004, and volunteered frequently throughout the community; especially at the Surf Ballroom. Sobriety was an important part of John's life, as he would have been sober for 42 years on March 1. He enjoyed bowling, golfing, football, and coaching softball in Clear Lake from 1980-1988, for the Mile Post Alexander and Breeze Sports Teams. Most of all, his pride and joy was his daughter, and his rock, Kim. He also loved spending time with his grandchildren, who were his world.