John F. Haller

John enjoyed walking at the South Bridge Mall where he socialized and met several new friends. He said his greatest achievements in life were his children, Joan and David, being a successful farmer, having never been to jail, and having had a lot of good friends! John was a gifted mechanic, and was able to do most of his own auto repairs throughout the years. He would help anyone needing a hand to get their vehicles running again. He enjoyed having Monday night wine night at his home where friends would gather and socialize with him.