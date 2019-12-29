John F. Haller

December 21, 1929-December 25, 2019
MASON CITY --- John Francis Haller, 90, of Mason City, died Wednesday, December 25, 2019 at his home in Mason City.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 am on Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 419 N. Delaware Ave., Mason City, with the Rev. Mark Lavrenz officiating. Military honors will be provided by the Mason City Veterans at the beginning of the service. Burial will follow in the Hampton Cemetery, Hampton, Iowa.
Visitation will be held from 9:00 am until 10:30 am at Bethlehem Lutheran Church on Tuesday, December 31, 2019.
John Francis Haller was the only child of Cyrus Theodore and Florence Mabel (Rice) Haller. He was born on December 21, 1929 at the Lutheran Hospital (Washington Township). He attended country school at Osceola #3 south of Geneva, Iowa through the 7th grade. The family then moved to a farm near Sheffield where John finished 8th grade at the country school Richland Center, and then Sheffield High School, graduating in 1947.
After graduation he worked for local farmers for about three years before enlisting in the United States Marine Corps in October of 1951. He was proud to be a Marine and received his honorable discharge in 1953.
John was united in marriage to Marlene Koch on October 1, 1951. Together they raised two children, Joan and David. John and Marlene lived on their farm near Sheffield from 1954 until 1980. Both retired from farming and moved to Mason City in 1981. John drove the Mason City transit bus part time for several years before retiring in 2004.
John enjoyed walking at the South Bridge Mall where he socialized and met several new friends. He said his greatest achievements in life were his children, Joan and David, being a successful farmer, having never been to jail, and having had a lot of good friends! John was a gifted mechanic, and was able to do most of his own auto repairs throughout the years. He would help anyone needing a hand to get their vehicles running again. He enjoyed having Monday night wine night at his home where friends would gather and socialize with him.
John's greatest attribute was that he loved to help people; he was a natural mentor. John was a wonderful Father and Grandfather, a friend to many, and his presence will be greatly missed.
He was a member of Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Mason City for numerous years. John's church family became a very important part of his life, the numerous friendships he made were deeply cherished.
John is survived by his children, Joan (Dave) Schriber and David (Mary) Haller; grandchildren, Corey, Kyle, Matthew, Lindsey, and Jordan; many great grandchildren; as well as extended relatives and many friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents; former wife Marlene Haller; a son in infancy; and his friend and companion Barbara Hanig Graves.
