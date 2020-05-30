John F. Frasco, DDS

Following my father and mother's deaths, Kathie and I made a wonderful decision to leave “The City” and pursue my career in a quieter and more relaxed location. After looking at many communities, we decided to land in Mason City and open my practice here. We live at 216 S. Vermont Ave. Mason City, Iowa 50401. It was closer to her parents and we have other relatives in this area. For several years I owned and operated Creek Side Dentistry, and then I decided to semi-retire and work part time Dentistry in Northwood. I then discovered I had too much time on my hands and started working part time at Ace Hardware. No, there were no Black and Decker power tools in my operatory. However I have had two passions outside of my careers. Fishing and woodworking. One of my ministries was making wooden toys for my grandchildren and others. I also made wooden infant urns that I donated to a dear friend in Texas for their cemetery for those that could not afford them.

My second career was being the general manager of the Mason City Elks Lodge. I served as an officer in many positions including being the Exalted Ruler (President). As the manager I did the ordering for the club rooms and did the books for both the lodge and the club. I also pitched in with the cooking and bartending many times. That is my Sicilian Italian coming out. So many wonderful members and a few grouchy old men. Working with the staff made my day, most days anyways.