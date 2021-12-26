John Edward Tietz

August 4, 1941-December 22, 2021

John Edward Tietz, 80, of Marion, Iowa, passed away on Wednesday, December 22, 2021, at Heritage Specialty Care in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. The family will greet friends from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, December 30, 2021, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church located at 915 27th Street in Marion. A funeral service will take place at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday at the church, conducted by Reverend Andrew Noble. Burial will follow at Dunkard Cemetery in rural Toddville, Iowa. All guests are respectfully requested to wear a face mask and practice social distancing. Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Marion is in charge of arrangements.

John was born on August 4, 1941, in Mason City, Iowa, the son of John and Ruth (Bethke) Tietz. He graduated from Manly High School and went on to attend Hamilton College, receiving his AA Degree in Accounting in 1960. On August 19, 1960, John was united in marriage to Judith “Judy” Rose Ann Willert in Kensett, Iowa. He worked for UPS as a driver for 33 years, retiring in 2000. John was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Central State, and Teamsters Local 710. He enjoyed camping, fishing, and spending time with his family. John will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.

John is survived by his wife of 61 years, Judy of Marion; son, Tim (Carol) Tietz of Hiawatha, Iowa; son-in-law, Joe Carolan of Center Point, Iowa; four grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his daughter, Tammy Carolan; parents; and mother and father-in-law.

In lieu of flowers, memorials in John's memory may be made to St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Marion.

