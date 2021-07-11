John Edward Keiper
August 30, 1940-July 5, 2021
John Edward Keiper, 80, formerly of Britt and Newhall, Iowa passed away Monday, July 5th, 2021 at his home in rural LaPorte City, Iowa. Memorial services will be held at a later date.
John was born in Newhall, Iowa Aug. 30, 1940 to John “Jack” and Hilda (Schueller) Keiper. John married Norma Jean Reiner on June 17, 1962; they later divorced. John married Charlene Anderson on November 18, 1989.
John was a member of Midway Terrace Congregation of Jehovah Witness, Cedar Falls, Iowa and baptized on Oct. 11, 2008.
John's wife Charlene and his 4 children, John Keiper, Sioux City, Iowa, Kim Keiper, Newhall, Iowa, Wendy (Kenny)Refstie, Newhall, Iowa, Jayson (Sarah)Keiper, Britt, Iowa, 8 grandchildren, 4 great grand children, 3 step children, 4 step grand children and 1 step great grand child cherish his memory and honor his legacy.
John worked as a mechanic in the meat packing industry in Cedar Rapids and Britt, Iowa.
John was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Richard.
Condolences may be sent to PO Box 275, Newhall, Iowa, 52315.
