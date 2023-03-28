John Dale Stricker

October 27, 1956-March 22, 2023

ORCHARD-John Dale Stricker, 66, of Orchard, IA passed away quietly with his family by his side at Mitchell County Regional Health Center on Wednesday March 22, 2023. We would like to extend a special thank you to Dr. Hargens and the nursing staff.

Funeral Services will be at 10:30 p.m. on Saturday March 25, 2023, at First Congregational Church in Orchard with Pastor Jan Tjaden officiating. Burial will be at the Orchard Cemetery. Visitation will be 4:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m. Friday March 24, 2023, at Champion Funeral Home.

John Dale Stricker, son of Jack and Alice (Esser) was born on October 27, 1956 in Mason City. John graduated from Mason City High School in 1975. John served in the Marine Corps from February 3, 1981 to February 5, 1985 and was honorably discharged as a Sargent. He then served as a member in the 1133rd, Army National Guard from February 6, 1985, to April 4, 1992.

John worked as a plumber for many years before buying “Foth Plumbing and Heating” in 2000 in which he established his own business “Stricker Plumbing and Heating.” His son, Brad, joined the business in 2008 and will continue to carry on John's legacy by keeping the business open. Outside of plumbing, John greatly enjoyed the outdoors including fishing, hunting, and gardening. He also enjoyed spending time with his children and grandchildren.

John was united in marriage to Wanda Heimindinger on April 13, 1991. To this union the “twins” were born. Left to cherish his memory includes his wife, Wanda and his children Katie Zimmerman (Kevin), Allie Hansen (Sam), Heather Burkhardt (Mike Gabel), Brad Allison (Ashley Beitzel), Tania and Tyler Stricker. Grandchildren Jacey, Brayden, Ada, and future grandchild due in September.

He is preceded in death by his parents, his brother Tom, brother-in-law Dennis, and his infant granddaughter Harley.

