John D. Klemp

(1944-2020)

John David Klemp, 76, of Mason City and formerly of Manly, passed away Wednesday, September 16, 2020, at his home with family at his side.

A funeral service will be held 10:30am Monday, September 21, 2020, at Bethel United Methodist Church, 503 S. East Street, Manly, IA 50456 with Rev Cory Allard officiating. John will be laid to rest in Manly Cemetery.

Visitation and public viewing will be held from 2:00 to 4:00pm Sunday, September 20, 2020, at Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St. NE, Mason City, IA 50401. Visitation will continue one hour prior to the service at the church.

The funeral service will be live streamed on the Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel Facebook page.

The family suggests memorials be directed to the family and or MercyOne North Iowa Hospice.