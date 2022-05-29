John C. Whipple

MASON CITY-John C. Whipple, 63, of Mason City, passed away Saturday, May 21, 2022 at Select Specialty Hospital in Davenport.

A Memorial Service will be held 10:00 am Friday, June 3, 2022 at Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St NE, Mason City. For those unable to join, a livestream of John's service will be available through Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel's Facebook page.

Military honors will be provided by members of the Mason City Veterans Honor Guard.

Condolences may be left to John's family in care of the funeral home.

Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St NE, Mason City. (641)423-2372. ColonialChapels.com