MASON CITY-John C. Skipper, 77, of Mason City, IA passed away on Wednesday, November 30, 2022, at the MercyOne Hospice Inpatient Unit. Memorial services will be held at 10:30 AM, Tuesday, December 6, 2022, at First Covenant Church, 411 S Ohio Ave, with Pastor Steve Johnson officiating. The service will be livestreamed on the First Covenant Church’s YouTube page. Visitation will be held from 4 to 6 PM on Monday, December 5, 2022, at Major Erickson Funeral Home, 111 N Pennsylvania Ave. Memorials may be directed to the family of John Skipper. Online condolences maybe left for the family at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com.