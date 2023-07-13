HOUSTON, MN-John Bardelt Broers, 66, of Houston, MN formerly of Mason City, died on July 1, 2023. A private funeral service was held at Major Erickson Funeral Home. Interment was held in Elmwood-St. Joseph Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to the family of John Broers. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com .

John B. Broers was born on July 11, 1956, in Mason City to parents Bardelt W.H. and Gladys (Brazel) Broers. John graduated from Mason City High School in 1974. After graduating John moved to Houston, Minnesota, and took over his father's farm. On his farm he had buffalo, reindeer and elk as well as farming different crops. John had a love for nature and always made a point to be a good steward of the land. He enjoyed hunting and even leased his land to a select few to hunt the property. John loved to square dance, line dance, ballroom dance and flying his powered parachute. John is survived by his siblings, Carol (Charles Margulies) Merritt, Donna (Gary) Sutcliffe, Joyce (Ron) Williams, Rose Gilchrist, Gail (Martin) Hansen; several beloved nieces and nephews.