MASON CITY-John Francis Platts, 56, of Mason City, IA died on August 18, 2020 and his mother, Beverly Platts, 85, of Mason City, IA died shortly after on September 22, 2020.

A Celebration of Life to honor John and Beverly Platts will be held on Saturday, September 17, 2022 at East Park, 680 E State St, (shelter house #2) in Mason City from 2:00-4:00 p.m. This will be a time for family and friends to gather and share stories or memories.