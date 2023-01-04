John Alan Bieberdorf
November 17, 1967-December 15, 2022
MASON CITY-John Alan Bieberdorf, 55, of Mason City, IA passed away peacefully at his home on Thursday, December 15, 2022. Per his wishes he will be cremated and there will be a visitation in the spring of 2023.
John was born on November 17, 1967, in Rapid City, South Dakota to Alan George Bieberdorf and Victoria “Vikki” Ann (Boehnen) Bieberdorf Lansing. He lived in Oberammergau Germany near where his father was stationed during the Vietnam War. Their family moved to Mason City in the early 1970’s. Although he attended some high school in Columbus, Nebraska, he graduated from Mason City High School in 1986. Where he played football and was on the hockey team.
Throughout John’s life he worked as a car’s salesman/finance manager. He was employed for various car dealerships throughout the years including Schukei Chevrolet, Lyons Toyota, Jim Hayden Ford, Hosmer Toyota and Pritchard’s in Northwood, Clarion, Forest City, Mason City and Clear Lake. He enjoyed helping people make car ownership possible. John enjoyed the simple things in life, his family and friends. From hosting all the birthday parties to every holiday where everyone was welcomed. For the 4th of July it gave him great joy to out matched them all with his tremendous stash of fireworks to host the loudest and biggest fireworks show for his friends and family. He would watch all the football games to cheer on the Chiefs and Notre Dame dressed head to toe in team apparel, occasionally going to the games with family and friends. You could find John at his residence on Briar Stone Lake feeding his ducks, or out on the golf course every chance he could get. He was blessed this November 2nd of 2022 with the greatest gift he could have asked for and waited patiently for, he became a grandpa. To his first grandchild, Benjamin, he cherished every second with him and boasted about him to anyone that would listen.
Those left to cherish his memory include his children, Nathan Pete, Stephen Hazelett, Elizabeth (Brenden) Gardner and Victoria Hazelett; sister, Nina (Randy) Theiss and grandson, Benjamin Gardner. Step-grandmother Doris Boehnen and many wonderful friends.
He was preceded in death by his father, Alan Bieberdorf; mother, Vikki Lansing Copley and maternal Lloyd Boehnen, Betty (Buche) (Boehnen) (Raymond Roby husband) and paternal George and Elsie (Hein) Bieberdorf grandparents.
