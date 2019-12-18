{{featured_button_text}}
John A. Sweitzer

November 6, 1967 - December 14, 2019

John A. Sweitzer, 52, of Mason City, IA , died Saturday, December 14 in Mason City.

A Memorial Service at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, December 18 at Conway-Markham Funeral Home in New Hampton. Visitation will be one hour prior to the memorial service on Wednesday. Burial will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be left at www.conway-markhamfh.com. Memorials may be directed to the family.

John Alan was born November 6, 1967, to Gary and June (Hovick) Sweitzer. He graduated from New Hampton High School in 1986. After his education, John made his home in Mason City where he graduated from NIACC. John began his sales career at Sears and later worked for Crescent Electric. John also enjoyed bar tending in Mason City where he enjoyed the customers and made a lot of friends.

John enjoyed sports, especially cheering for the Hawkeyes and Dallas Cowboys football. He played darts and enjoyed helping get an annual tournament together.

John will be dearly missed by his sister, Carol (David) Hauser of New Hampton; his nephews and extended family

